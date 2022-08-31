WWE SmackDown Superstar Challenges Carmelo Hayes to NXT Title Match at Worlds Collide

Over the past few days WWE NXT's Carmelo Hayes has expressed his frustration that he wasn't on the Worlds Collide card, and before tonight's episode came to a close Hayes and Trick Williams decided to do something about it. They came to the ring and took issue with how big a Champion Hayes has been and how outraged they were that he didn't have a match yet, and that's when WWE SmackDown star Ricochet showed up to the ring. He said that Worlds Collide shouldn't just be NXT vs NXT UK, and that there should be some blue brand represented, so he challenged him to a match for the NXT North American Championship.

During the promo battle, Hayes took a shot at Ricochet and said he had a mic in his hand and didn't know if he could actually use it, and then Ricochet took in the chants of welcome back. Ricochet then told them to shut up for five seconds and then a chant broke out again. At that point, Ricochet said Hayes has been great, but that he isn't the one yet, and Hayes took issue.

Hayes then said he should have stopped after saying Hayes was great, and then Ricochet took another shot at him by saying that while Hayes has defended his Titles numerous times, no one remembers any of them. Ricochet then said, "I can give them a Title defense they will remember."

Hayes was pretty livid about that comment, and that's when Ricochet said a little blue brand should be represented at Worlds Collide. Hayes was game, and it looks as if the two will battle it out at the premium live event.

You can find the full card for Worlds Collide below.

Champion vs Champion NXT and NXT UK Championship Title Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship Title Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport

NXT Worlds Collide kicks off on Sunday at 4 PM EST.

