WWE Could Be Making Two Big NXT Call-Ups Soon

There was quite a bit of fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver to sort through on last night’s NXT, and some of those developments are now even easier to understand after a new report from Fightful Select. The report states that LA Knight and Raquel Gonzalez have both been pitched as call-ups, and while Knight’s position in that discussion isn’t a sure thing, most within NXT seem to expect Gonzalez will make the move. Gonzalez seems poised to jump over sooner rather than later, as recent episodes gave her a reunion with Dakota Kai and a reunion with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, as brief as it was.

Gonzalez and Kai reunited after helping each other out against Toxic Attraction, bringing a storyline that once saw them paired together until they became bitter enemies. Now things were good again and they would go on to defeat Toxic Attraction to take the titles back at Stand & Deliver.

Unfortunately for them they wouldn’t hold them very long, as Toxic Attraction would defeat them during last night’s show to win the titles back, and Gonzalez appeared hurt in the process with a kayfabe injury. As for Kai, she went on a rampage and is now booked for a title match against Mandy Rose for the NXT Championship.

For LA Knight, he seems destined to be a huge star on either Raw or SmackDown, and has been feuding with a couple of people over the past few weeks. He’s become a fan favorite on NXT and is one of the best talkers in WWE at this point, which is perhaps why the report says one pitch had him as a manager thanks to his stellar work on the microphone.

If the overall plan is to then move him into the ring, sure, but if not, that’s just a waste. He’s already made appearances on Monday Night Raw, and he would be an asset in either brand, so hopefully both of these call-ups happen sooner than later.

As for best fits, Gonzalez would probably be a surefire fit for Raw, as you’ve already got Rhea Ripley there and they have previously delivered some epic match-ups in NXT. That said, WWE doesn’t often jump into former rivalries right after a call-up, so perhaps she will head to SmackDown, which would allow her to mix it up with Natalya, Charlotte, Aliyah, Sasha Banks, and Shotzi later on.

For Knight, SmackDown would be a perfect fit, as the show needs another skilled star on the mic that can mix it up with The Bloodline, though there’s also Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, and more that he can jump in the ring with before heading for Roman Reigns.

Where do you want to see them land? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!