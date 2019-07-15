Watch: Pat McAfee Takes a Kendo Stick Shot During Extreme Rules Watch Along

Extreme Rules brought plenty of violent action on Sunday night from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And while there weren’t too many weapons being used early on in the show, things started getting a little extreme backstage. During the live watch along via the WWE’s YouTube channel, former NFL punter and WWE employee Pat McAfee took a kendo stick shot right to the back from Matt Hardy.

Baron Corbin, who was booked for the show’s main event, was the one who brought the kendo stuck into the room. Cheering on McAfee were Dana Brooke, the IIconics, Cathy Kelly, Sam Roberts and Ali.

McAfee announced he was joining WWE on multi-year contract back in late 2018.

“WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Who knows what we’re going to be doing over there, they just want me to come to make some content. And we’ll see where it goes.”

“I am very excited for this,” he added. “This is a dream come true.”

In April the former Indianapolis Colt nearly quit after an incident backstage at WrestleMania that involved Michael Cole after he was shouted at for wearing tuxedo shorts.

“I walked out of gorilla, walked to where “Watch Along” was happening, grabbed my bag and told the digital guy, ‘You tell Michael Cole to go f– himself.’ I’m not getting punked and yelled at like a child,” he continued. “You guys think I’m some schlub. This is a second job to me. I’m excited and happy to be here, but I’m not gonna be yelled at like a child. The digital guy was like, ‘is there any way we can not have you leave right now?’ I said, ‘I’ll go talk to Vince McMahon.’”