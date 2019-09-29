WWE’s Fake Razor Ramon, Rick Bognar, Dies at 49

Rick Bognar, the professional wrestler who played Fake Razor Ramon in WWE in the 1990s, has died, his brother has confirmed. Bognar was 49. Bognar is best known for playing Fake Razor Ramon, a character introduced when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash left WWE for WCW in the mid-1990s. WWE still owned the rights to Hall’s character Razor Ramon and Nash’s character Diesel. Bognar and Glenn Jacobs, the wrestler who is now better known as Kane, were hired to play fake versions of those characters one of the WWE’s most meta mid-90s storylines. Jacobs took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the sad news.

“Sorry to hear about the passing of Rick ‘Titan’ Bognar,” Jacobs tweeted. “After his wrestling career, best known for his runs in Japan, Rick became a very successful life coach and speaker, helping people work through life’s difficulties and find inner peace. #RIP”

The Fake Razor Ramon and Fake Diesel angle didn’t last long in WWE, and Bognar left the company for New Japan Pro Wrestling once his contract was up. He became member of nWo Japan as a heel. He suffered a neck injury during a match with Shinya Hashimoto in 1998 and retired in 1999. His final match took place at the Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, where he teamed up with Keiji Muto and Hiroyoshi Tenzan in defeating Tatsumi Fujinami, Manabu Nakanishi and Osamu Nishimura.

“It is with great sadness that I share some news with Rick’s Facebook friends,” Bognar’s brother, Ken, wrote on Rick’s Facebook page. “On September 20th Rick passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the young age of 49. It is tough to comprehend and will likely never sink in fully. Rick left behind a great legacy and I know he will be remembered and missed by all of us.”

The Cauliflower Alley Club was among the first to share the news of Bognar’s death. “The CAC would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Rick Bognar aka Big Titan from FMW and ‘Fake Razor Ramon’ in the WWF,” the organization tweeted. “Per his brother, Rick passed away suddenly at the age of 49 back on the 20th of September. A great speaker, he will be sorely missed.”

Bognar wrestled under the moniker Big Titan in his early career wrestling in Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling in Japan. He wrestled as Ti Do in WRestle Association R. He resumed using the Big Titan name for a brief run in Extreme Championship Wrestling. Bognar also made a couple acting apperances, playing “Meanest Barbarina” in an episode of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show and Sasquatch in the 2015 film Painkillers.