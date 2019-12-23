Fandango Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Fans of NXT will recall back on Dec. 11 the tag team of Breezango took on the Singh Brothers in a tag match. During said bout Fandango hit a diving elbow drop from the apron to the entrance ramp on one of the brothers, but seemed to hurt his elbow once he made contact. WWE’s injury report (which is sometimes real but also plays around with storylines) listed Fandango as having an elbow injury, and it turned out to be very real. The man formerly known as Johnny Curtis took Instagram on Saturday with his arm in a sling, revealing that he had undergone successful Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL in his elbow.

This injury is particularly heartbreaking for fans of Breezango, as Fandango suffered a torn left labrum back in mid-2018 that kept him out of action for a full year. He returned to television back in July during an NXT taping, aligning himself once again with Breeze (who had jumped to NXT months earlier).

Fandango, real name Curtis Hussey, originally debuted in 1999 after training under Killer Kowalski. He first signed a WWE developmental contract in 2006 and spent years working in the developmental territories, first in Deep South Wrestling and then in Florida Championship Wrestling. He competed and won the fourth season of NXT back when it was a reality show and arrived on the main roster in 2013 for a feud with Chris Jericho. Aside from winning the NXT season, he has never held a championship under the WWE banner.

The same can unfortunately be said for Breeze, though he did come incredibly close when he challenged Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Championship back at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June.