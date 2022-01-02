Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley at Day 1 on Saturday night to become the new WWE Champion. “The Beast” was initially booked to face Roman Reigns at the Atlanta event, but Reigns announced earlier in the day that he had tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in WWE inserting Lesnar into the show’s other world championship match.

“I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship,” Reigns wrote in his announcement. “However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.”

After recovering from a Spear by Bobby Lashley, “The Beast” nailed E with an F5 and pinned the current champ to win the gold.

The title gives Lesnar his ninth world championship in WWE, his sixth reign as WWE Champion and his first time with the gold since leaving WWE following WrestleMania 36. The loss ends E’s first world championship reign at 111 days.

The win potentially sets up a championship unification match between Reigns and Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reports began spreading in the second half of 2021 that WWE was planning on having the pair main event the two-day show at AT&T Stadium even though they’ve main evented WrestleMania twice before (and both times were met with backlash from fans). Add on the fact that the two already clashed at Crown Jewel last October (with Reigns winning once again) and there were even fewer reasons for fans to be excited for yet another Lesnar vs. Reigns match. But the possibility of either man suddenly holding both world championships changes that equation.

Do you want to see Reigns vs. Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion, Winner Take All match at WrestleMania in three months?