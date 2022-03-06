WWE Fans Frustrated That They Can’t Stream MSG Road to WrestleMania Show

WWE has turned the afterburners on in regards to promoting tonight’s live show at Madison Square Garden, with frequent advertisements and promos mentioning it on this week’s Raw and SmackDown. Then they loaded the night with big title matches, including Brock Lesnar against a mystery opponent, Roman Reigns against a mystery opponent, a Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, and Ronda Rousey in a Tag Match, just to name a few. The loaded card and teased WrestleMania implications are part of the reason why WWE fans are frustrated that they can’t stream the event anywhere, as it is only viewable for those attending live.

Making things even more interesting is the fact that WWE has brought cameras in to film Lesnar’s WWE Championship match like they would on Raw or SmackDown, teasing that it will be a major enough WrestleMania angle that they’ll want footage of it to show later, but if you aren’t in MSG right now, you unfortunately won’t be able to see it unfold live.

WWE fans are beyond bummed about that and have taken to social media to share their dismay, and you can find some of the reactions pouring in starting on the next slide. You can find the full description for tonight’s MSG event below.

WWE rolls through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 5!

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!

Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match-

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

-Tag Team Match-

The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos

-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match-

Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles

RK-Bro

Sasha Banks

And Many More!

*Card is subject to change*

Should WWE have streamed this on Peacock? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

