WWE Fans Losing it Over Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Sky's SummerSlam Return
WWE SummerSlam has already delivered several awesome moments, but it's safe to say that one of the most shocking ones of the night was when Bayley returned and then revealed that she was now leader of a faction that also includes Io Sky (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai. It was a triple threat that no one saw coming, and fans lost their minds at the big reveal. There were teases that Bayley might show up, but the pop was massive for her return anyway, though no one saw Kai or Sky coming. Kai was included in a preview set of WWE releases, and Io was thought to not be re-signing with WWE as her contract was coming to an end. Now both are back in the mix, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Io has been off WWE TV for a while, which is what led to many thinking she was on her way out of the company. Kai has been doing a lot of streaming on her channel but she hadn't signed with anyone else yet. Now both are aligned with Bayley, who confronted Bianca Belair after her win against Lynch, though Belair got some help from Lynch in a staredown.
You can find the official card and updated results for SummerSlam so far below:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def Becky Lynch
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)
WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) def Theory
Pat McAfee def Happy Corbin
TBD vs Seth Rollins
Logan Paul def The Miz
Mysterios def Judgement Day
What have you thought of SummerSlam so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
