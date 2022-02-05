WWE Fans Not Thrilled with Goldberg’s SmackDown Return

Tonight’s SmackDown featured the return of Goldberg, who was last seen battling it out with Bobby Lashley a few months ago. Goldberg made his grand return after Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns came to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman, where they explained some of what happened at the Royal Rumble. Goldberg made his way out and cut a quick to-the-point promo on Reigns, telling him he’s next and that he wants to challenge for that Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. The reaction from fans was pretty apathetic at best and sour at worse, and you can find some of those reactions starting on the next slide!

Some are just bored with Goldberg matches at this point, as WWE has brought him back several times over the past few years with mixed results. Others just figure he will lose to Reigns so don’t have much of a reason to get excited.

There is also the worry that Goldberg will defeat Reigns, but that would be an odd choice given that Brock Lesnar has already said he wants Reigns at WrestleMania.

In any case, fans aren’t thrilled at the news, and you can check out some of the reactions on the next slide.

Are you excited about Goldberg’s return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

