WWE Fans Angered by Undertaker’s Easy Super Showdown Win Over AJ Styles

WWE’s Super Showdown has already got the internet talking with The Undertaker’s surprise appearance, and now that the match is over and he is standing tall fans are letting their reactions be known on social media. For those not watching live, AJ Styles was in the middle of winning the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match after taking down R Truth, but then the referee said that he would only win if a new opponent didn’t come down to the ring by the count of 10. That’s when The Undertaker’s presence at the arena was announced to the world, but it was the speed at which he won that really shocked everyone, and that’s when social media blew up.

Undertaker managed to come down to the ring and take down AJ Styles in one mere move, choke slamming him into the mat and calling it a day. He then won the trophy and the tournament as a whole and made his way out of the ring.

Taking down someone like Styles in one move is noteworthy in and of itself, though this did set up a match between the two at WrestleMania later this year. Fans are a bit mixed on the execution, and you can check out some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

Goosebumps

Some were just happy to have seen it all happen live.

Not Interested

Some did not see the reasoning behind having AJ flattened like that without Undertaker even taking off his coat, and are not interested in a rematch.

Mean Girl

Another fan went to Mean Girls for inspiration, and we feel that NXT’s Bianca Belair would also approve.

A Long Walk

Some noted that it too Undertaker longer to actually get to the ring than the match to conclude.

“#Undertaker makes quick work of @AJStylesOrg to win the #GauntletMatch. Took longer to get to the ring than it did to tombstone AJ Styles! #SuperShowdown”

Time To Hang It Up

Undertaker has a legion of fans, but even some of the hardcore fans are saying it’s time to hang up the coat and hat.

“I love the #Undertaker more than any wrestler ever but it’s definitely time to hang them up and take his place in the HOF. Can’t even do one choke slam without botching. Hurts to watch. #ItsTime #RIPDeadMan #SuperShowdown”

Cameo

One fan had to wonder how much Undertaker got for making such a brief but memorable appearance at Super Showdown.

“Wonder how much #TheUndertaker got paid for that…. “cameo” #WWESSD”

Forgot Something

One fan noticed that Undertaker treasured the new trophy he won so much that he…left it in the arena.

“Look how happy he is. So happy he forgot the damn thing…. #WWESSD”

Epic

Others were thrilled to see Undertaker in action, calling the win epic.

Hmmm

Another fan noticed that it took Undertaker way longer to get to the ring than a 10 count, and we have to agree.

“The referee announces that if AJ Styles’opponent doesn’t enter the ring by the count of 10, then AJ will be the winner”….

*Taker takes 4 minutes to enter the ring*”