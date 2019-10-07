WWE Fans React To Odd WWE Hell In A Cell Red Lighting

Sunday night’s main event between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt and WWE Hell In A Cell featured some very unique lighting.

After Wyatt made his entrance in a red tinted arena, the color never went away. The pair wrestled the entire match with a red hue illuminating the ring and red cell. Wrestling fans online were pretty vocal, either in support or absolutely hating, the look that this gave the match.

Check out some of the WWE Universe’s thoughts below.

That’s Gotta Be…Kane?

Keeping the lights red like old school Kane is great! #HIAC — Sterling! (@JimSterling) October 7, 2019

What A Look

THIS RED LIGHT IS SOOO FUCKIN TIGHT — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 7, 2019

That’s Gotta Be……Sting?

Is That TV PG?

The red light makes it look like @WWEBrayWyatt & Seth Rollins are fighting in a brothel.

“I thought this looked familiar” – Jerry Lawler#HIAC — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 7, 2019

Not A Fan