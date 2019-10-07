WWE Fans React To Odd WWE Hell In A Cell Red Lighting

Sunday night’s main event between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt and WWE Hell In A Cell featured some very unique lighting.
After Wyatt made his entrance in a red tinted arena, the color never went away. The pair wrestled the entire match with a red hue illuminating the ring and red cell. Wrestling fans online were pretty vocal, either in support or absolutely hating, the look that this gave the match.
Check out some of the WWE Universe’s thoughts below.
That’s Gotta Be…Kane?
Keeping the lights red like old school Kane is great! #HIAC— Sterling! (@JimSterling) October 7, 2019
What A Look
THIS RED LIGHT IS SOOO FUCKIN TIGHT— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 7, 2019
That’s Gotta Be……Sting?
YOU DON’T HAVE TO PUT ON THE RED LIGHT! @WWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/1STMOwAYuW— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 7, 2019
Is That TV PG?
The red light makes it look like @WWEBrayWyatt & Seth Rollins are fighting in a brothel.— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 7, 2019
“I thought this looked familiar” – Jerry Lawler#HIAC
Not A Fan
I don’t know who thought the red lights were a great idea, but they were not….. it’s like watching bats at the zoo #HIAC pic.twitter.com/hi32z2G05r— ThisIsMe (@darkshadows216) October 7, 2019