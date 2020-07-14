WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Bianca Belair Back on WWE Raw
Bianca Belair made her return to WWE television on Monday night, making her first appearance on Raw since late April. The former NXT star appeared in a backstage segment with Ruby Riott and The IIconics, revealing that she was Riott's tag partner for an upcoming match. That match saw Belair deliver a KOD to pick up the win, giving Riott her first televised victory in over a year while also making an emphatic statement. Belair's fans were elated to see her back in action on the Red Brand, and took to Twitter to celebrate after winning the match.
Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!
Role Model
Bianca Belair has confidence, demands respect, stands up for herself and those she cares about, and is a wonderful person on and off TV. She is someone I look up to and want my daughter to look up to. She deserves a push and to be champion of everything. #WWERaw #RAW pic.twitter.com/Al3GJdE1kC— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 14, 2020
Accurate
All of us seeing Bianca on #RAW 😍#WWE pic.twitter.com/bDcvbJ2W2o— Brothers of Discussion Podcast (@BODpodcast) July 14, 2020
Everybody Wins!
Ruby finally getting a win and Bianca finally on our tv screen look at how we all win pic.twitter.com/bR51cJbIkR— Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) July 14, 2020
Preach
Bianca Bel Air is so damn good. She needs to be on #WWERaw REGULARLY! pic.twitter.com/pTo2DzEKlx— ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) July 14, 2020
Please and Thank You
Now can we build to seeing a match between Bianca Belair vs Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. That’s a match many fans want to see and now WWE should actually listen to the fans and give us this match at SummerSlam. #WWERaw— Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) July 14, 2020
Let's Make This Every Week
Points were made tonight 🖤— Murda 🏃🏽♀ (@itsmellaluv) July 14, 2020
Bianca Belair snapped yet again#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gPEO9p5Kii
Shayna Too!
Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszlee returning on the same night ? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yxe2kOg3dN— Hᴍᴏᴏᴅ (@HmoodWrestling) July 14, 2020
