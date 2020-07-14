WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Bianca Belair Back on WWE Raw

Bianca Belair made her return to WWE television on Monday night, making her first appearance on Raw since late April. The former NXT star appeared in a backstage segment with Ruby Riott and The IIconics, revealing that she was Riott's tag partner for an upcoming match. That match saw Belair deliver a KOD to pick up the win, giving Riott her first televised victory in over a year while also making an emphatic statement. Belair's fans were elated to see her back in action on the Red Brand, and took to Twitter to celebrate after winning the match.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!