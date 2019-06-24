WWE Fans React Negatively to Stomping Grounds Main Event

The main event of WWE Stomping Grounds featuring Seth Rollins defending the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin did not go over well with wrestling fans. At least initially.

Things started off on a downhill trajectory following the announcement that Lacey Evans would be the special guest referee. The move was meant to tease the fact that she would rob Rollins of the title given her feud with Rollins’ real life girlfriend, Becky Lynch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The crowd was very negative for the first half of the match. Inside the Tacoma Dome, chants that came across on television included “This Is Stupid,” “AEW,” “Daniel Bryan,” “CM Punk,” and “Boring.”

The reaction online wasn’t much better.

Now “Boring!” chants. Maybe making Lacey Evans a special ref was a really, really bad idea, WWE. #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/Hcc68J7qmT — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) June 24, 2019

Also, very loud AEW chants as well. As well as boring. And the obligatory CM Punk chant. They officially lost this crowd.#WWEStompingGrounds — Jacob Ward (@WardonWrestling) June 24, 2019

This crowd isn’t feeling this main event at all. So far we have gotten: This Boring chants. #AEW chants. CM Punk chants. Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks chants. NXT chants. What’s next? #WWE #WWEStompingGrounds — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) June 24, 2019

This is brutal #WWEStompingGrounds — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 24, 2019

“The WWE Universe, their opinion’s invalid!” — Corey Graves speaking Vince McMahon’s truth #WWEStompingGrounds — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) June 24, 2019

It’s called Stomping Grounds because you can hear the sound of fans marching for the exits #WWEStompingGrounds — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) June 24, 2019

Toward the end of the match, the fans did start to come around in what was actually a well laid out match that made logical sense. They were hot for the finish once Becky Lynch came out and got involved. In the end, Rollins got the victory and he and Lynch shared a moment together as the show went off the air, which was a nice touch. However, the first half of the main event was certainly a little bit rough.

It looks like we are headed toward a mixed tag team match at next month’s Extreme Rules PPV pitting Rollins/Lynch against Corbin/Evans.