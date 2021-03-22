WWE Fans Can't Stop Talking About Drew McIntyre's War Paint and Sword Issues at Fastlane

Drew McIntyre had teased that the match against Sheamus at tonight's Fastlane event would be a physical affair, and boy was he right. The match was a perfect showcase for both stars, but it was actually how it began that got a lot of reactions before the match got underway. McIntyre came out with his sword, but also with full war paint on his face, and that caused a lot of fans to take to social media to share their reactions. That also had to do with the entrance not going all the way according to plan.

As you can see in the video below, when McIntyre goes to stab the sword into the ground, it nearly bends in half, leaning to the right as the pyro goes off all around him. That and the additional Braveheart-esque war paint got fans talking, and you can check out some of the best responses on the next slide.

Here's the full card for Fastlane:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship Match)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus (No Holds Barred Match)

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks (Tag Team Championship Match)

Intercontinental Champion Big E defeated Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss

United States Champion Riddle defeated Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)

Braun Strowman defeated Elias

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

What have you thought of Fastlane so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!