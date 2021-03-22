WWE Fans Can't Stop Talking About Drew McIntyre's War Paint and Sword Issues at Fastlane

By Matthew Aguilar

Drew McIntyre had teased that the match against Sheamus at tonight's Fastlane event would be a physical affair, and boy was he right. The match was a perfect showcase for both stars, but it was actually how it began that got a lot of reactions before the match got underway. McIntyre came out with his sword, but also with full war paint on his face, and that caused a lot of fans to take to social media to share their reactions. That also had to do with the entrance not going all the way according to plan.

As you can see in the video below, when McIntyre goes to stab the sword into the ground, it nearly bends in half, leaning to the right as the pyro goes off all around him. That and the additional Braveheart-esque war paint got fans talking, and you can check out some of the best responses on the next slide.

Here's the full card for Fastlane:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship Match)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus (No Holds Barred Match)

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks (Tag Team Championship Match)

Intercontinental Champion Big E defeated Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss

United States Champion Riddle defeated Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)

Braun Strowman defeated Elias

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

What have you thought of Fastlane so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

AWESOME

Seems a lot of fans are digging the war paint!

"Drew's facepaint looks AWESOME. #WWEFastlane"

prevnext

Green Paint

Others guessed Sheamus might come out in some face paint of his own, but thankfully that did not happen.

"If Sheamus comes out in green face paint I'm out of here.

#WWEFastlane"

prevnext

That Expression

Others weren't so sure about the war paint, and Steve Harvey's expression was a perfect fit for the occasion.

"Drew with the #Braveheart gimmick... #WWEFastlane"

prevnext

The 2000s

Others thought this was channeling the 2000s with the overt Braveheart theme.

"Did Drew McIntyre just channel Braveheart? Why, this isn’t 2000.. now Sheamus is gonna say WAZZZUPPPPP or make a hanging chads reference... #WWEFastlane"

prevnext

Braveheart

If you're going to go Braveheart, you might as well go all the way.

"Let's Go Drew!!!!! 

#WWEFastlane"

prevnext

Tighten It Up

McIntyre didn't just come out with his war paint, but also his sword, but the sword placement leaned a lot this time around.

"Everytime Drew does that sword it just leans in more. Someone with a screwdriver needs to tighten that s***.
#WWEFastlane"

prevnext

Bent In Half

McIntyre slammed the sword into the ground, so much so that it looked like it bent in half.

"Drew bent the sword :)
#WWEFastlane #WWE"

prevnext

Breaking It

Others are just waiting to see the sword completely shatter one day.

"#WWEFastlane waiting for the day when drew accidentally brakes mr mcmahons sword Face with tears of joy"

prevnext

Damn

0comments

He could've ended up breaking the sword with how hard it leaned into the ground, but thankfully it stayed intact.

"Drew damn near broke the sword! #WWEFastlane"

prev
Start the Conversation

of