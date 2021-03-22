WWE Fans Can't Stop Talking About Drew McIntyre's War Paint and Sword Issues at Fastlane
Drew McIntyre had teased that the match against Sheamus at tonight's Fastlane event would be a physical affair, and boy was he right. The match was a perfect showcase for both stars, but it was actually how it began that got a lot of reactions before the match got underway. McIntyre came out with his sword, but also with full war paint on his face, and that caused a lot of fans to take to social media to share their reactions. That also had to do with the entrance not going all the way according to plan.
As you can see in the video below, when McIntyre goes to stab the sword into the ground, it nearly bends in half, leaning to the right as the pyro goes off all around him. That and the additional Braveheart-esque war paint got fans talking, and you can check out some of the best responses on the next slide.
BATTLE. READY.@DMcIntyreWWE is prepared for a war to remember against @WWESheamus at #WWEFastlane!
Stream live on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/FfEMpIj6Du pic.twitter.com/TdqVv1wiAV— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
Here's the full card for Fastlane:
Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship Match)
Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus (No Holds Barred Match)
Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks (Tag Team Championship Match)
Intercontinental Champion Big E defeated Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)
Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss
United States Champion Riddle defeated Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)
Braun Strowman defeated Elias
Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura
What have you thought of Fastlane so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
AWESOME
Seems a lot of fans are digging the war paint!
Drew's facepaint looks AWESOME. #WWEFastlane— Parth (@ParthPande6) March 22, 2021
"Drew's facepaint looks AWESOME. #WWEFastlane"prevnext
Green Paint
Others guessed Sheamus might come out in some face paint of his own, but thankfully that did not happen.
If Sheamus comes out in green face paint I'm out of here.#WWEFastlane— Joe Poulin Jr (@Joseph_PoulinJr) March 22, 2021
"If Sheamus comes out in green face paint I'm out of here.
#WWEFastlane"prevnext
That Expression
Others weren't so sure about the war paint, and Steve Harvey's expression was a perfect fit for the occasion.
Drew with the #Braveheart gimmick... #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/0iNfQnwICi— Escobar Furious Sr. 🌐 (@EscobarFurious) March 22, 2021
"Drew with the #Braveheart gimmick... #WWEFastlane"prevnext
The 2000s
Others thought this was channeling the 2000s with the overt Braveheart theme.
Did Drew McIntyre just channel Braveheart? Why, this isn’t 2000.. now Sheamus is gonna say WAZZZUPPPPP or make a hanging chads reference... #WWEFastlane— “Dynasty Don Dada” Ryan Anderson (@ryananderson_27) March 22, 2021
"Did Drew McIntyre just channel Braveheart? Why, this isn’t 2000.. now Sheamus is gonna say WAZZZUPPPPP or make a hanging chads reference... #WWEFastlane"prevnext
Braveheart
If you're going to go Braveheart, you might as well go all the way.
Let's Go Drew!!!!! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/qorETjwAEq— ✰✰Mr #AFC✰✰ (@AmarSantiago) March 22, 2021
"Let's Go Drew!!!!!
#WWEFastlane"prevnext
Tighten It Up
McIntyre didn't just come out with his war paint, but also his sword, but the sword placement leaned a lot this time around.
Everytime Drew does that sword it just leans in more. Someone with a screwdriver needs to tighten that shit.#WWEFastlane— 3BlackSenpai's (@3BlackGeeks) March 22, 2021
"Everytime Drew does that sword it just leans in more. Someone with a screwdriver needs to tighten that s***.
#WWEFastlane"
Bent In Half
McIntyre slammed the sword into the ground, so much so that it looked like it bent in half.
Drew bent the sword :)#WWEFastlane #WWE— Deep 13 Penguin (@JMikeyMania) March 22, 2021
"Drew bent the sword :)
#WWEFastlane #WWE"
Breaking It
Others are just waiting to see the sword completely shatter one day.
#WWEFastlane waiting for the day when drew accidentally brakes mr mcmahons sword 😂— ethan morgan (@apathy_hades) March 22, 2021
"#WWEFastlane waiting for the day when drew accidentally brakes mr mcmahons sword Face with tears of joy"prevnext
Damn0comments
He could've ended up breaking the sword with how hard it leaned into the ground, but thankfully it stayed intact.
Drew damn near broke the sword! #WWEFastlane— Lee Majors (@ByondContention) March 22, 2021
"Drew damn near broke the sword! #WWEFastlane"prev