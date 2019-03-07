WWE Fastlane Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE’s last stop on the road to WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday with the 2019 edition of Fastlane.

The show, which takes place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, will start at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show will begin an hour earlier on WWE’s YouTube Channel.

Check out the full card for the show below.

(Kickoff Show) Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade — the lucha libre legend and former NXT Champion have been putting on incredible matches on SmackDown Live for well over a month. Their latest match was on SmackDown Live this week as the two were involved in a Fatal Four-Way for the United States Championship, which Samoa Joe won from R-Truth by pinning Andrade.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon — McMahon and Miz dropped the titles to the Usos back at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but McMahon was quick to announce that the pair would get their rematch against the six-time tag champs.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax and Tamina — Bayley and Sasha Banks have toured every show (including NXT) in the past few weeks declaring that they would take on all comers for their new titles. Jax and Tamina are the first to accept the challenge and will enter the match with an overwhelming size advantage.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Mandy Rose — Rose picked up a shocking upset on an episode of SmackDown Live to earn a title shot against Asuka. The match looked to be in jeopardy on Monday when Rose accidentally dropped Asuka on her head at a house show that required their match be ended early, but Asuka herself confirmed that she didn’t suffer any major injuries.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable — Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been losing week after week since winning the Raw Tag Titles, but managed to retain on Monday against the new NXT call-ups when Roode and Gable interfered in their title match to force a disqualification.

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch — Between constant interference from the McMahon family and her insistence on trying to beat up both Flair and Ronda Rousey with a pair of crutches, Lynch wound up losing the WrestleMania 35 title shot she earned by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble. But on Raw this week Stephanie McMahon announced that if “The Man” could beat Flair on Sunday, she would be added to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Six-Man Tag Match: The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley — While the idea of seeing The Shield reunite so quickly seemed impossible just a few months ago, the trio reformed on Raw this week after Ambrose agreed to rejoin the group. This bout marks Roman Reigns’ first match since his battle with cancer and is being billed as potentially the group’s last match given Ambrose’s reported departure in April.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens — Bryan was originally scheduled to face Kofi Kingston for the title, but Vince McMahon appeared on a recent episode of SmackDown Live and claimed that match wasn’t a big enough draw. He replaced the 11-year veteran with a returning Owens, who is now a babyface and uses the Stunner as a finisher.

