WWE Signs Deal With Netflix For Upcoming Feature Films

WWE Studios Inc. took a step forward recently as a new report notes that the division will be producing films alongside Netflix moving forward.

The agreement calls for WWE‘s film division and Netflix to produce family oriented films together that will go straight to the streaming service. The first film as part of the new agreement has the working title The Main Event and will begin filming this summer.

According to PWInsider’s report, the working story for the film is that it will be centered on a 10 year old boy who is being bullied at school but has the dream of one day becoming a WWE superstar. The film will likely feature multiple WWE stars, with Sheamus, The Miz and Bray Wyatt already confirmed. There’s also the possibility of John Cena appearing, at least in a minor role, late in the movie as the current script is calling for that. According to the report, the boy in the film goes on to become “The Spaghetti Kid” after discovering he obtains superhuman strength from his break cereal. The script also includes references to WWE NXT.

WWE Films first formed in 2002 and is currently known as WWE Studios Inc. The division has had a part in producing 55 films as of November of last year with their most recent release, Blood Brother, starring R-Truth. The first film that the division had a role in producing was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Scorpion King in 2002, which was his first starring role following his film debut in The Mummy Returns the previous year.

The next film release that WWE Studios has a role in will be Fighting With My Family on February 22nd. The movie follows the life of WWE superstar Paige and was co-produced alongside Dwayne Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions.