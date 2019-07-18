Report: FOX Considering Bringing NXT to TV, Possibly to Counterprogram Against AEW

WWE’s new billion-dollar television deal with FOX will be in full swing by this fall as SmackDown Live moves to Friday nights on the main network starting on Oct. 4 and a weekly studio show on FS1 is also slotted for Tuesday nights, though it has not been given an official start date. But it appears FOX isn’t done yet, as according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter there’s talk of the WWE’s developmental brand NXT to television as well.

According to Meltzer, FOX officials discussed the possibility of bringing NXT into the fold in a summit meeting with WWE officials on Wednesday. He elaborated on Wrestling Observer Radio, speculating that the move would like put NXT on FS1 on Wednesday nights, which is expected to be the same night AEW hosts their two-hour weekly live show on TNT.

“The idea of NXT on Wednesday nights, what an absolute shocker,” Meltzer said. “It’s gotta be FS1, they’re not about to put it on FOX.”

He then added its all still in the negotiation phase right now.

“The only thing that’s official is the talk show on FS1,” he added. “There’s definitely, they brought up at the meeting, the idea of NXT maybe getting on television.”

Meltzer also added that a one-hour special will air at some point in September on FOX hyping up SmackDown’s move to the network.

Ahead of the move from USA to FOX, WWE announced back in June that former WCW president Eric Bischoff will oversee the Blue Brand as the new executive director. Paul Heyman will hold the same position for Monday Night Raw.

“In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business,” WWE’s press release read. “The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Bischoff arrived at WWE headquarters on Wednesday. His first night with SmackDown Live will reportedly be next week, one night after he appears on Monday Night Raw as part of the Raw Reunion.