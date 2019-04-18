Funko Reveals New WWE POPs For Becky Lynch, Undertaker, Elias, and More; Up For Pre-Order Now

The world of WWE is filled with iconic and beloved superstars, and Funko is well aware. That’s why they’ve revealed a brand new wave of WWE POPs to add to your collections, and it features a mix of legends and current superstars that should excite any fan. The new wave features current Raw Women’s Champion and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE legends The Undertaker, Trish Stratus, and Bret Hart, and the curmudgeonly musician known as Elias, and they look amazing.

The new set of WWE Funko POPs are already up for pre-order here and are set to hit stores near you sometime in August. You can take a gander at the whole set below in all their superstar glory. This will be Undertaker’s second Funko POP, with the first featuring his modern classic design.

This will also be Bret Hart’s second Funko POP and features a classic ring gear look and pink shades instead of black. This also happens to be Becky Lynch’s second POP, though her other POP is an Amazon exclusive that is also part of this wave. As you can see here, that POP features Lynch in her trademark The Man gear, while the normal POP features one of her alternate in-ring looks.

First-time additions to the POP line include Trish Stratus, who is featured in one of her many classic looks, and Elias, who is holding his beloved guitar.

If this is the whole wave, we’re pretty happy with it, especially that Undertaker POP, which just looks fantastic. The only thing that would make it better is if we got a Becky Two Belts version, but since that just happened, it could be a while before we see one. That said, Funko did give us an invisible John Cena POP. so who knows, it could definitely happen!

