Possible WWE Ghostbusters Figures Set To Include The Rock, Steve Austin, Cena, and More

Well, we’re pretty sure no one saw this team-up coming, but it appears the Ghostbusters and WWE brands had something special cooked up for Ghostbusters Day. While nothing has been officially announced, a new piece of art is making the rounds that suggests there will be a toy line from Mattel combining WWE superstars and the Ghostbusters franchise (via Ghostbusters News and kwk_shawn). The line will include Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker, though the latter is set to be a glow in the dark figure, making him the perfect spirit for the Ghostbusters to catch.

The art shows Stone Cold, Cena, Rock, and Michaels in their own versions of Ghostbusters gear as Undertaker lords above them all with his hands crackling with energy. Here’s hoping the WWE crew has what it takes to take him down, and we also can’t wait to see what a Ghostbusters version of a Rock Bottom or Stone Cold Stunner looks like either.

You can check out the full image below.

Reports are coming in that Mattel is set to team up the #WWE with the #Ghostbusters for an action figure line! The series will consist of Steve Austin, John Cena, The Rock, Shawn Michaels and a glow in the dark Undertaker! Thanks to kwk_shawn via Instagram for the spot! pic.twitter.com/Pzup2JADFD — Ghostbusters News (@GBNewsdotcom) June 7, 2019

This isn’t the first odd combination between WWE and other big-time franchises. WWE also mashed up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles recently for a series of figures, which merged superstars like Finn Balor and the Ultimate Warrior with the heroes in a half shell. The WWE stars also combined with the Scooby Doo cast in an animated movie, and we’re pretty sure this won’t be the last combination we see.

We’re not sure what type of figures these will be, but we’re definitely hoping they have the articulation from Mattel’s core WWE line at least, and hopefully, they’ll also come with a Slimer just for good measure.

Are you excited for the new WWE Ghostbusters figures? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!