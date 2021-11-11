WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Provides an Update on His Battle With Cancer

After being rushed to the hospital last month, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently broke the news that he was battling prostate cancer. He took to social media on Wednesday afternoon with another update, confirming that he’s pulling out of all public appearances for the remainder of 2021 but noted that he is feeling much better after his latest procedure.

“Hi everybody. I’d just like to give everybody a quick update after my back-to-back surgeries. Obviously I’m home. Doing well. Feel much, much better,” Duggan said. “And I also want to say thank you to everyone for the thoughts, the prayers, the good wishes. You know folks, it’s humbling to have so many people all over the world care, and I tell you, it means a lot. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you so much to so many folks for checking in on me.

“And also, I’d like to say I’m sorry and I hope you all understand I’m going to have to cancel the rest of the shows for this year, but we’re looking forward to traveling the world next year God willing,” he added. “And so, hopefully we’ll see you down the road. Again, thank you very much for all the good wishes and prayers. God bless and hopefully see you soon.”

Making his pro wrestling debut in 1979, Duggan spent time wrestling in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WCW along with three separate stints with the WWE. His biggest in-ring accomplishments include winning the first Royal Rumble match in 1988, winning WCW’s TV and United States Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Debra, Jim’s wife, first broke the news that Duggan was in the hospital on Oct. 20, writing on social media, “Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra,” while posting a photo of Duggan in a hospital bed. She later wrote, “Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in.” She also posted a photo of Duggan giving his trademark thumbs up from the hospital bed.”