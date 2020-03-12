British Bulldog Announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Former WWF Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion Davey Boy Smith, better known as the British Bulldog, will officially be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Corey Graves broke the news on Thursday morning via the After The Bell podcast. Smith joins Batista, the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins and John Bradshaw Layfield as part of the class. The induction ceremony, barring any cancellations or changes in schedule, will take place on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Smith is just the latest member of the legendary Hart Family to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining Bret Hart (twice), Stu Hart, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

I’ve had to be quiet for over a month… It’s been confirmed and official… Now I can shout it to the world!!!! MY DAD IS BEING INDUCTED INTO THE @WWE HALL OF FAME! I LOVE YOU DAVEY!!! pic.twitter.com/cQRXNPnhEj — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 12, 2020

Smith made his wrestling debut in 1978 and would eventually make the jump over to North America and be trained by Stu Hart at the famous Hart Family Dungeon. He, his tag partner Dynamite Kid, Bret and Neidhart all made the jump to the WWF in 1984 after Vince McMahon bought out Stampede Wrestling. As the British Bulldogs, Smith and Kid won the WWF World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 2 by beating The Dream Team (Brutus Beffcake and Greg Valentine) and would hold the titles for 294 days before dropping them to the Hart Foundation.

Smith would go on to have three stints in the WWE, holding the Intercontinental Championship, European Championship and Hardcore Championship on top of his tag team success with Kid and Owen Hart.

On May 18, 2002, Smith died at the age of 39 due to a heart attack. His son, Davey Boy Smith Jr., has gone on to be a wrestler as well in WWE, New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH.