Dave Bautista Reveals His WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Suit

WWE announced the 2020 Hall of Fame Class last year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the induction ceremony was canceled, as it would've taken place during WrestleMania weekend. Since then no announcements have been made for a rescheduled date, so Dave Bautista took to social media to not only show what he was set to wear for the event but share that he's instead going to wear the stylish suit for a different event, which will be the Dune premiere, and you can see the suit below.

Bautista wrote on Twitter "Well this would’ve been my @wwe #HOF tux but now it’s going to be my

@dunemovie red carpet tux. Hopefully🙏🏼Anyway!! One way or another this bad boy is getting some flash bulb attention cuz it’s FireFireFireFire can’t do anything about the gorilla in it. It is what it is🤷🏻‍♂️#DreamChaser"

The Dune movie has a release date of December 18th currently, but that could change, and it wouldn't be the first film to change dates throughout the year. It all depends on current COVID-19 cases and if the city the premiere is set to take place in feels comfortable having that many people in one place.

The Hall of Fame ceremony could also pop up on the calendar by then, though it's unlikely to happen at SummerSlam, which had been rumored but has not been announced yet. Since it's just over a week away, it's probably not happening.

Whether it's to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame or as part of a red carpet Dune event, hopefully, Bautista gets to wear the suit soon. When the ceremony does happen, Batista will be inducted with the NWO, the Bella Twins, JBL, British bulldog, and Jushin Thunder Liger.

For those unfamiliar with Dune, the official synopsis can be found below.

“The trouble begins when stewardship of Arrakis is transferred by the Emperor from the Harkonnen Noble House to House Atreides. The Harkonnens don’t want to give up their privilege, though, and through sabotage and treachery they cast young Duke Paul Atreides out into the planet’s harsh environment to die. There he falls in with the Fremen, a tribe of desert dwellers who become the basis of the army with which he will reclaim what’s rightfully his. Paul Atreides, though, is far more than just a usurped duke. He might be the end product of a very long-term genetic experiment designed to breed a super human; he might be a messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of powerful people and events, and the repercussions will be felt throughout the Imperium.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.