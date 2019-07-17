Harley Race Hospitalized, Health Status Update

WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was reportedly taken to the hospital on Thursday due to an undisclosed health issue, according to an update from his wrestling school World Wrestling League.

“An update that have been wanting to know about in regards to the boss’s situation over the weekend,” the company stated via Instagram on Tuesday. “This past weekend, he was scheduled to attend the Knoxville Fanboy Expo. While traveling to Knoxville, he exhibited some signs that needed to be addressed by medical personnel. He has been in the hospital since Thursday evening and that’s where he currently is. Due to privacy concerns, no specific information will be given out about his current health status or anything of the sort.”

News of Race dealing with lung cancer first popped up back in March, though it was not deemed terminal.