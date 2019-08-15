WWE Hidden Gems Section Returns to the WWE Network

Thanks to the massive catalogue of matches across multiple promotions, the WWE Network has become the ideal tool for helping wrestling fans check out classic matches from the past. And as part of the recent redesigned version, the WWE Network reintroduced the “Hidden Gems” section this week, giving fans a list of some outstanding lesser-known matches and events.

Here are some selections WWE featured in the section upon its return:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boogie Jam 1984 — featuring Tully Blanchard vs. Dory Funk Jr., Dick Slater vs. Greg Valentine and Ric Flair vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Harley Race vs. Junkyard Dog

Harley Race vs. Ric Flair

Harley Race vs. “Superstar” Billy Graham

Sunday Night Slam

ECW’s TV Pilot in 1992 — featuring Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka vs. ECW Champion Johnny Hot Body

Tazz vs. Skippy Taylor

Great American Bash 1986 — featuring Ric Flair vs. Ricky Morton in a Steel Cage Match for the NWA World Championship

Jerry Lawler vs. Dory Funk Jr.

Barry Windham vs. Arn Anderson

The original pilot of Stampede Wrestling (featuring a young Mauro Ranallo)

Dusty Rhodes vs. Larry Zbyszko

The updated network first debuted across all platforms back in late July, described as “sleeker design, simpler navigation, smarter search tools, signature Superstar pages, plus streaming features you wanted.”

WWE confirmed in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet shortly after that a new tier system would be coming to the network in the near future.

“Over the next few months we plan to launch a free tier with select WWE programming and — a few months after that — a VIP tier with additional programming similar to the EVOLVE 10th anniversary celebration that WWE Network streamed earlier this month,” the company said.

Elsewhere on the network, WWE hosted the live SummerSlam event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday. Despite having six title matches throughout the night, only one changed hands when Seth Rollins managed to beat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship for the second time this year.

No matches have been officially announced for the next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, though reports have come out that the final round of the returning King of the Ring tournament will take place there.