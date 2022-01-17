WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view will feature a rare crossover as reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will compete in the annual Women’s Royal Rumble match. The announcement that James would be competing (and that WWE actually acknowledged her working for another company) suddenly got fans excited about the possibility of more crossover matches a la Impact’s partnership with AEW last year. Current Impact World Champion Moose even got in on the fun, writing on Twitter, “I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if…” and tagging “The Tribal Chief.”

He further elaborated in an interview with Sportskeeda (h/t Fightful) — “I’m a big believer about speaking things into existence. It’s something that I hope happens. Roman Reigns, his resume speaks for himself. I mean, he is the face of WWE and has been the face of WWE for the last five, six years, maybe even longer and he is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world. I feel like I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world and I feel like I am the face of Impact Wrestling because I carry the world Impact World Title. I think we both have different styles and like they say, styles make fights, right? With how good he is and how good I think I am, I think it will be nothing less than magic once we — if we were to get in the ring together but to answer your question, who knows what would happen or if it even happens, but I hope it does. I’m going to speak it into existence and we’ll see what happens if it does ever happen.”

“If I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna go for the biggest guy and that I’m level and when you talk about WWE, the first name that comes up to, as great as Brock Lesnar is and as great as everything he’s done for the sport of professional wrestling, he’s not the first person you think about when you say WWE,” he added, staying open to a possible match with Brock Lesnar but remaining focussed on Reigns. “It’s Roman Reigns you think about. I mean, if I’m going to go anybody I’m gonna go at the big fish in the pond right and that’s why I say this.”