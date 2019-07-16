Report: Details Behind Jeff Hardy’s Myrtle Beach Arrest Revealed

Jeff Hardy was arrested for public intoxication and impairment on Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Little information was available at the time beyond Hardy being out on bond shortly after the arrest, but TMZ finally got its hands on the police report on Tuesday.

According to the report, Hardy was found by police officers passed out in a stairwell. He admitted to drinking vodka and was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. He paid a $153 ticket and will not face and further penalties.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hardy Boyz picked up their ninth WWE tag team championship win two nights after WrestleMania 35 back in April, but had to relinquish the titles by the end of the month when Jeff suffered a leg injury that would require surgery. The recovery time for the injury is six-to-nine months, meaning he’s likely done for the year.

Hardy was previously arrested on charges of trafficking controlled prescription pills and possession of anabolic steroids back in 2009 after a police raid on his home found massive amounts of Vicodin and Soma pills, cocaine residue and 555 milliliters of anabolic steroids. As a result he had to spend 10 days in jail, serve a 30-month probation and pay a fine of $100,000. He was also arrested for impaired driving in Concord, North Carolina back in March 2018.

WWE released a statement shortly after the arrest news broke out — “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.”

The Hardy Boyz both returned to the WWE in April 2017 at WrestleMania 33. Since then the pair have held the tag titles a combined three times (though one was with Matt and Bray Wyatt), the United States Championship once (Jeff) and won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 (Matt).