One of the highlights every week in All Elite Wrestling is seeing what Max Caster will come up with next during his opening verse, and that doesn't look to change anytime soon. Whether it's something topical (like Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for instance) or something from the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment (like calling out the WWE releases or CM Punk's famous Z-Pak moment on SmackDown), it is always going to get people talking. WWE superstar John Cena used to do a little rapping as well during his Thugonomics days, and in a new interview with Forbes, he was asked what he thought of Caster and who would win in a rap battle. For Cena, it would be Caster all the way.

When asked if he would beat Caster in a rap battle, Cena said "I know of Max Caster very well, and the answer is no". Cena also was asked if he had any advice for Caster, but Cena feels like Caster has already surpassed what he was doing during his rapping days. "He's extremely gifted. I remember hearing him for the first time, and asking a good friend of mine to please pass his information on to me. I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular," Cena said. "I wish him all the best of luck, but I can't give him any advice because he's punching far above my weight class."

Cena also noted the differences in their delivery, pointing out that Caster has the ability to rap live over the beat, something he didn't do. "He is very gifted. He's gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live, where I kind of did my stuff a cappella to let the punchlines sink in," Cena said. "Hip-hop constantly evolves, and it constantly moves forward, and he is the better version of what I did. "He's really, really spectacular. As long as he keeps everything in realistic perspective, he shows great potential."

Cena narrates the current WWE Peacock documentary series WWE Evil, focusing on famous villains like The Miz, Hulk Hollywood Hogan, Sasha Banks, and more. WWE Evil is streaming now on Peacock. Caster appears weekly on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage on TBS and TNT.

