WWE Superstars, Fans Thrilled With John Morrison’s Return

The news of John Morrison’s return to the WWE was officially confirmed late Tuesday night as Ryan Satin broke the news via WWE Backstage that the former WWE Tag Team, Intercontinental and ECW Champion had signed a new, multi-year contract with the promotion. Morrison originally stepped away from WWE back in 2011, but since then his potential as a main-event draw has grown exponentially thanks to his championship runs in Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling. Many fans and fellow wrestlers quickly took to Twitter after the news broke to congratulate Morrison as well as speculate what WWE might do with him (a reunion with The Miz, perhaps?).

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Rise Up

john morrison stans RISE pic.twitter.com/a0WwYJzbue — z (@zykiav) December 4, 2019

So Many Great Matchups…

Hasn’t said what brand he’s on, but we could get;

Morrison Vs. Cole

Morrison Vs. Balor

Morrison Vs. Lee

Morrison Vs. Rollins

Morrison Vs. Owens

Morrison Vs. Ricochet

Morrison Vs. Bryan

Morrison Vs. Ali

Morrison Vs. Nakamura



My mood right now… #WWEBackstage #JohnMorrison pic.twitter.com/nsiA1RJS87 — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph) December 4, 2019

CM Punk Had the Best Reponse

Dude, @WillOspreay is in New Japan. — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 4, 2019

Dolph With the Brand Loyalty

… + raw and nxt

🧢 🧢🧢 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 4, 2019

Eyes on JoMo

Only a Matter of Time…