WWE Superstars, Fans Thrilled With John Morrison’s Return

The news of John Morrison’s return to the WWE was officially confirmed late Tuesday night as Ryan Satin broke the news via WWE Backstage that the former WWE Tag Team, Intercontinental and ECW Champion had signed a new, multi-year contract with the promotion. Morrison originally stepped away from WWE back in 2011, but since then his potential as a main-event draw has grown exponentially thanks to his championship runs in Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling. Many fans and fellow wrestlers quickly took to Twitter after the news broke to congratulate Morrison as well as speculate what WWE might do with him (a reunion with The Miz, perhaps?).
