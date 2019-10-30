Jordan Myles Admits His Tweets Were Disrespectful, Releases New Shirt

After two days of tweeting about the controversial t-shirt design of his first WWE shirt, NXT wrestler Jordan Myles took to Instagram on Tuesday night to address his behavior. He admitted that some of the tweets were out of line, but did not relent in other areas. For those who missed the story, Myles posted the design of the shirt, which had the letters of his name as the teeth for a mouth-shaped logo, on Sunday and directly called out Vince McMahon and Triple H for being racially insensitive. The company responded with a statement saying he had collaborated with them and approved the shirt, which Myles denied.
“My tweets yesterday were completely disrespectful and were unprofessional,” Myles wrote. “I have offend[ed] a ton of people and used anger to fuel me.
“With that being said.. I’d like to take this time to state an apologize for not giving a s– about what others think of me,” he added. “The anger I have inside of me has been built up for years now. Call me what you want, but you’ll never EVER be able to call me fake.”
My tweets yesterday were completely disrespectful and were unprofessional. I have offend a ton of people and used anger to fuel me. With that being said.. I’d like to take this time to state an apologize for not giving a shit about what others think of me. The anger I have inside of me has been built up for years now. Call me what you want, but you’ll never EVER be able to call me fake. I’ve been lied too, used, and often mistreated by others who I viewed as associates. I’ve tipped toe around, kept quiet, even took some Ls when necessary. Emotionally charged up due to the shirt which triggered past emotions. I’m never going to be sorry for being me nor will I take back my words. I’m the damn professional wrestler in the WORLD & universe today. My ribs are touching and I’m tired of waiting. Time to snatch plates from those that have been eating far too long and always gets seconds while guys like myself have to eat crumbs from the floor like an unwanted child. For 4 years .. I gave my all to a promotion only to find out that you could only reach so high just as long as you didn’t surpass certain “people”.. I never begged for anything, I never kissed no ass, nor did rub elbows with the right ppl to get ahead. I HUSTTLED, WORKED HARD. I didn’t call Hunter everyday to get booked in New Japan (s/o to NJPW) I earned it. I’ve always wanted to be “The Guy” and of no one will allow me to be in that spot.. I shall blaze my own trail to that spot rather it be by the approval of others or not. Today i shall continue to go the distance. Today I shall Lee moving forward. Today I shall rise up from my past ashes like a Dark Phoenix and promote change in this industry. Remember these words I AM THE BEST IN THE WORLD! AND NO MAN OR WOMAN WILL STOP ME FROM BEING HONEST. GO THE DISTANCE… #MylesAhead #ForTheCulture
He then took to Twitter on Wednesday with a new shirt via Pro Wrestling Tees, which features the words “F%#k Racism, Watch Wrestling.” Proceeds for the shirt will go to Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA).
All money goes towards the ADAA foundation..
Wtf I need the money for.. pic.twitter.com/N6ZKhnjOL1— Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 30, 2019