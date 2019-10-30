Jordan Myles Admits His Tweets Were Disrespectful, Releases New Shirt

After two days of tweeting about the controversial t-shirt design of his first WWE shirt, NXT wrestler Jordan Myles took to Instagram on Tuesday night to address his behavior. He admitted that some of the tweets were out of line, but did not relent in other areas. For those who missed the story, Myles posted the design of the shirt, which had the letters of his name as the teeth for a mouth-shaped logo, on Sunday and directly called out Vince McMahon and Triple H for being racially insensitive. The company responded with a statement saying he had collaborated with them and approved the shirt, which Myles denied.

“My tweets yesterday were completely disrespectful and were unprofessional,” Myles wrote. “‪I have offend[ed] a ton of people and used anger to fuel me.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‪With that being said.. ‬ ‪I’d like to take this time to state an apologize for not giving a s– about what others think of me,” he added. “‪The anger I have inside of me has been built up for years now. Call me what you want, but you’ll never EVER be able to call me fake.‬”

He then took to Twitter on Wednesday with a new shirt via Pro Wrestling Tees, which features the words “F%#k Racism, Watch Wrestling.” Proceeds for the shirt will go to Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA).