Watch: Giant WWE Signee Jordan Omogbehin Debuts for NXT

Standing at a whopping seven feet, three inches, WWE signee Jordan Omogbehin made his NXT debut at a live event in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday night.

Born in Nigeria, the former University of South Florida basketball player aligned himself with manager Malcolm Bivens (better known as Stokley Hathaway) and squashed the tag team 3.0 in dominant fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jordan Omogbehin, a Nigerian-born former college basketball player who stands a legit 7’3″, made his debut at an NXT house show last night. He looks like an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/tjyRyw54pJ — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) July 19, 2019

Omogbehin signed with the WWE Performance Center back in October 2018 alongside Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Humberto Carrillo and Damien Priest (Punishment Martinez).

Based on Bivens’ Twitter account, he seems happy with his newest client.

While his official height doesn’t quite break the record for tallest WWE wrestler of all time (that honor still goes to Giant Gonzalez at 7-foot-7), it does put him higher than other wrestling giants like The Great Khali, Big Show, Giant Silva and Big Cass.

One of WWE’s other giants, Braun Strowman, recently announced that he had signed a new multi-year lucrative contract to remain with WWE.

“Well I’m sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here’s to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the @wwe,” Strowman wrote in his announcement on Instagram.