Kairi Sane Reportedly Not Cleared to Wrestle on WWE Raw Following TLC Injury

Though she gave a “thumbs up” on Twitter on Monday, the latest reports on Kairi Sane’s health aren’t good. The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion appeared to have concussion-like symptoms during Sunday night’s TLC main event between the Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch, leaving fans to fear that the “Pirate Princess” was seriously hurt. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported on Monday via multiple sources that Sane is not cleared to wrestle after being examined by WWE’s medical team after the match. Neither her exact diagnosis nor the spot that caused her apparent injury was reported.
Since the match Asuka, Lynch, Flair and the Kabuki Warriors’ former manager Paige have all taken to Twitter to comment on Sane’s toughness.
We are the champions⚓️🤡🙌— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 16, 2019
My partner @KairiSaneWWE is tough💪✨#WWETLC
.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior.— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019
.@KairiSaneWWE you are a bad ass woman.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 16, 2019
Proud of the ladies main eventing tonight. Wish that the girls got the chance to celebrate afterwards though. And sending my love to @KairiSaneWWE she’s a bad ass. Even though you bisshhhes sprayed me with green mist I still love ya! ❤️— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 16, 2019