WWE’s Kane Teaming Up with Hero Collector for New York Comic Con Signing

New York Comic Con will feature a host of cool things for fans to take part in, but only one of those things will bring you face to face with the WWE Legend known as Kane. That’s right, fans will have to chance to meet three-time World Champion and man known as the Big Red Machine courtesy of Eaglemoss Hero Collector, but that’s not all they planned for the show. Hero Collector will be unveiling the newest addition to their WWE Championship Collection of statues, and the Kane prototype will be viewable at Comic Con for the first time anywhere.

While fans are checking out the new statue you can stop by Hero Collector’s booth (#737) on Friday, October 4th starting at 4 pm to get one of the exclusive magazine posters from the upcoming releases signed by Kane himself. You can also pick up one of the other statues in the line while you’re there, including Charlotte Flair, The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Bret Hart, and Macho Man Randy Savage.

You’ll also be able to check out some new additions to the WWE Championship Collection at the New Toys, Action Figures, and More panel, which will take place on Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 pm in Room #1C03.

You can check out the cover Kane will be signing in the image above.

That’s all pretty sweet for those attending the show, but if you aren’t you don’t have to worry, as you can still participate. Eaglemoss Hero Collector has created an online virtual booth that allows you to purchase the regular products offered for sale on the show floor.

For those unfamiliar with Hero Collector, you can check out the official description below.

“HERO COLLECTOR is Eaglemoss’ imprint for genre collectibles and is one of the world’s leading producers of figurines and fantasy die-cast vehicles. It makes products based on many of the world’s most popular entertainment brands including Marvel and DC comics and movies, Star Trek, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Alien, Predator, Back to the Future, WWE, The Wizarding World and James Bond. For more information, visit www.herocollector.com.”

Are you heading to New York Comic Con to check out Hero Collector’s booth? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!