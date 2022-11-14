Former Attitude Era Star is Open to WWE Return

WWE has welcomed a number of stars from yesteryear back into the fold on a limited appearance basis. WCW legend Goldberg has wrestled for WWE on numerous occasions since 2016, while Attitude Era pillars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have shown face sporadically in recent years. With part-timers becoming more of the norm in today's wrestling landscape, another former WWE titleholder has flirted with the idea of having one last run in the company where he made his name.

Speaking to Steve Fall on The Ten Count, UFC Hall of Famer and former WWF King of the Ring Ken Shamrock revealed that he'd consider a WWE return if it "made sense."

"You know, like I said, not that I would say no. Obviously, I'd have to look and make sure it was the right thing," Shamrock said regarding a possible manager or trainer role (h/t Fightful). "It'd have to make sense, right? So yeah, of course, if that was to come around, it made sense, yeah. But right now, man, I've got so much going on that we have planned. There's gonna be a lot of stuff happening."

As for lacing his boots up, Shamrock indicated that his in-ring days are completely over.

"I think at this point in my career, we're past those," Shamrock added.

While he is past the prime of his career, Shamrock was active inside the ring as recently as last year. He had a three-year stint with Impact Wrestling from 2019 until 2021, wrestling against the likes of Sami Callihan, Moose, and Eddie Edwards. Shamrock even received an Impact World Title match against then-champion Rich Swann, ultimately coming up short. His run in that promotion culminated by being brought into the Impact Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by The Rock in a prerecorded video message.

If both full-time and part-time are out of the question for Shamrock, many will look to the Royal Rumble match as a place for a one-off appearance. Fellow Attitude Era stars like The Godfather, Kane, Jeff Jarrett, Lita, and Trish Stratus have shown up in the over the top rope battle royal in years past.

Shamrock is currently relaunching his bare-knuckle boxing promotion, Valor Bare Knuckle.