Watch: Xavier Woods is Depressed That He’s Not in the King of the Ring Tournament

WWE announced during Monday Night Raw this week that the prestigious King of the Ring tournament would be returning at the start of next week with 16 wrestlers involved, and no wrestler on the WWE roster showed more excitement for the announcement than The New Day’s Xavier Woods.

“WHAT THE EFF!!?!?!,” Woods (loudly) wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

PLEASE DEAR GOD PLEASE PLEASE IF THERE IS ANYTHING GOOD AND TRUE LEFT IN THE UNIVERSE THEN PLEASE PLEASE DEAR ZEUS IN THE HEAVENS ABOVE LET ME BE IN THIS TOURNAMENT. PLEASE @WWE PLEASE!!! I’M BEGGING YOU!!! THIS IS MY FAVORITE THING IN WRESTLING.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately when the list of 16 wrestlers was announced, Woods was not on the list.

The reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion then compiled a video of interviews and live streaming footage where he talked about his love for the tournament, and why he wanted it to return so badly.

“…My favorite thing in wrestling is King of the Ring,” Woods said at the start of the video. “So I want to become King of the Ring.

“Let me break it down for you,” he added. “I got so excited because King of the Ring is my most favorite-est thing in all the land. If there was a way, and don’t think I haven’t been trying… I’ve been trying. I’ve been trying since I got signed in 2010. It is a monthly effort. King of the Ring is the best, and then when you win King of the Ring, you get to be a king. So if I was ever king, that means New Day is king. If New Day’s king and there’s three kings, don’t even get me started.”

The clip ended with a a black and white clip of Woods shaking his head and tearing up.

The wrestlers in this year’s tournament will be Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Cesaro, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, Elias, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin. According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, the final round of the tournament will take place at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sept. 15.