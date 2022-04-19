WWE: Former Champion Has Left The Company

Kushida has left the WWE, according to a new report from Fightful Select that dropped on Monday night. The six-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion was once considered one of the greatest junior heavyweight wrestlers in the world and there was plenty of fanfare when he arrived in WWE back in 2019. Fans discovered on Monday night that he had quietly been moved

However, “The Time Splitter” never made it beyond the NXT brand. He held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for nearly six months last year, but had spent the majority of the NXT 2.0 reboot working as one-half of the comedic tag team Jacket Time. The 38-year-old has yet to comment on the situation.

Fightful later added that “early indications” state his contract expired, though there’s no word yet on if he was offered a new deal or simply turned it down. There were also reportedly no plans to bring him up to WWE’s main roster. His last match in a WWE ring took place on March 22 when Jacket Time lost a tag team match on NXT Level Up and he hadn’t won on match on NXT since mid-December. His last TakeOver match was at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April 2021, where he lost against Pete Dunne.

This story is developing…

