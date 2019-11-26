Lana Signs New Multi-Year WWE Contract

“The Ravishing Russian” Lana will be featured on WWE television for years to come, according to a new report from Pro Wreslting Sheet. The site reported on Tuesday morning that Lana signed a new five-year deal with the company this week that “both sides are happy with.” The report also mentioned that Lana’s real-life husband Rusev is still negotiating the terms of a new contract. The pair took a hiatus from the company shortly after WrestleMania 35 (minus Rusev’s appearance in a battle royal in Saudi Arabia). The pair returned to television in September and quickly kicked off a love triangle storyline in which Lana left Rusev for Bobby Lashley.

The latest chapter in the angle took place on this week’s Raw and saw Rusev brutally attack Lashley despite Lana filing a restraining order against him.

.@LanaWWE is going to be ok and seems to be handling the situation that went down earlier between @RusevBUL and @fightbobby… #RAW pic.twitter.com/LdoCGHGv2W — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019

This story is developing…