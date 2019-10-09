WWE Announces Las Vegas Press Conference for Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman

WWE will take a different direction with two of its newest rivalries this week, as the company announced via The Bump on Tuesday that it would hold a press conference at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday afternoon. The event would be live streamed on all of WWE’s social media channels and would feature Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury alongside Triple H and Rey Mysterio. With the Crown Jewel pay-per-view coming up on Oct. 31 and Lesnar vs. Velasquez already rumored for that show, it’s possible that WWE uses the press conference as a way to announce both matches for the Saudi Arabia show.

After winning the WWE Championship in mere seconds from Kofi Kingston on Friday Night SmackDown‘s FOX premiere, Lesnar was interrupted by an injured Mysterio (a man Lesnar attacked days prior) and two-time former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez. Lesnar had a sudden look of fear given that Velasquez was the man who took his UFC title from him back in 2010, and the former fighter quickly took Lesnar off his feet with a takedown and a few strikes.

Meanwhile on this week’s Raw former boxing champion Tyson Fury stepped in the ring demanding an apology from Braun Strowman for tossing Dolph Ziggler onto him during last week’s SmackDown. Strowman refused, and after a bit of verbal sparring the two big men began to brawl. It took a security team and nearly a dozen wrestlers to keep the two separated, but only for a few moments at a time.

As for Crown Jewel, WWE already has a 10-man tag match announced with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair as the two respective coaches. Team Hogan currently consists of Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Rusev, while Team Flair has Randy Orton and King Corbin.

Friday Night SmackDown will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena hours after the press conference. No matches have been announced as of yet, but the show will serve as the first of a two-night WWE Draft to re-establish the brand split between Raw and SmackDown.