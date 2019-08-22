WWE to Launch Its Own Podcast Network

WWE is officially stepping into the world of wrestling podcasts.

According to a press release on Thursday, the company is teaming up with Endeavor Audio to create a podcast network. No shows were announced, but it will “feature several series focused on its superstar wrestlers.”

“Storytelling is at WWE‘s core and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio,” Jayar Donlan, WWE Advanced Media executive vice president, said in the release. “Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform.”

Endeavor Audio already produces Brie & Nikki Bellas’ podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

The number of wrestling podcasts, particularly ones hosted by wrestlers, has exploded in recent years. In the Westwood One network alone you have shows like Talk Is Jericho (Chris Jericho), Grilling JR (Jim Ross), 83 Weeks (Eric Bischoff) and E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness (Edge and Christian). Other notable podcasts with wrestlers as hosts include The Steve Austin Show (Steve Austin), Something to Wrestle With (Bruce Prichard), X-Pac 1-2-360 (Sean Waltman), The Taz Show (Taz), What Happened When (Tony Schiavone), The Hall of Fame (Booker T), Conversations with the Big Guy (Ryback), Busted Open Radio (Bully Ray, Mark Henry), Swerve City (Isaiah Scott) Chasing Glory (Lilian Garcia), The Art of Wrestling (Colt Cabana), House of Hardcore (Tommy Dreamer), Highway to Helms (Shane Helms) and Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know (Jimmy Jacobs). On top of that there are dozens of wrestling podcast hosted by fans and various wrestling news outlets.

“We’re always looking to pair dynamic content with the best formats for listeners,” Moses

Soyoola, Endeavor Audio Senior Vice President, said in the release. “Through our new partnership with WWE, we’re

looking forward to tapping into their iconic event portfolio and talent base to create compelling audio

content for their fans.”

WWE has previously dipped its toe into wrestling podcasts before, having Austin interview people inside a WWE studio and briefly creating a video version of Prichard’s show.