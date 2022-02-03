WWE Launches New Pop-Up Store

Part of the fun of WWE bringing a live show or pay-per-view to a city is going to the show and picking up a t-shirt, poster, or collectible featuring your favorite Superstar while you’re there, but if there’s not a show in town, you have to order items through the WWE Shop online. WWE is giving fans another option though for a limited time, as they’ve announced they are launching a Pop-Up store that is setting up shop in Los Angeles on Friday, February 4th. The Pop-Up store will stay around until Monday, February 14th, and you can find all of the shop’s daily hours below (via FOX Sports).

The shop is being touted as the biggest collection of WWE Merchandise on the west coast, and you can find it at the corner of Melrose and Fairfax at 700 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

As for what you can find there, the store will have exclusive WWE merchandise that is not available anywhere else, and that includes the WWE Shop and Raw and SmackDown live events. It will feature Los Angeles-inspired clothes and apparel as well as Championship Titles, hats, and more, and the press release does mention it is a cashless store.

Hopefully, we’ll get an up-close look at what the store will have in stock soon, but we do have a look at three shirts in the image above.

You can find the hours of operation below (in local time).

Friday 2/4

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 2/5

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/6

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/7

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2/8

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 2/9

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 2/10

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 2/11

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 2/12

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/13

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Will you be heading to WWE’s new Pop-Up store? Let us know in the comments!