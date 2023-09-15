WWE Layoffs Taking Place This Week After TKO Merger

WWE and UFC are now part of the TKO Group, and unfortunately, that will result in layoffs within WWE. Fightful posted an email that was sent internally within WWE that asked employees to work remotely tomorrow so that workforce reductions could take place. The email goes on to say that those impacted will be contacted by Human Resources and that the HR team will share details of severance packages during those calls. WWE closes the email out by writing "WWE is a special place, which makes moments like this difficult. Just know that we have nothing but gratitude and admiration for everyone we have had the privilege to work alongside." Our thoughts are with those affected by the layoffs, and we wish them nothing but the best.

In the announcement of the merger finalization, Vince McMahon commented on the partnership between Endeavor and WWE over the years, and also the future of WWE under their guidance, highlighting the growth of the UFC.

"This is the culmination of a decades-long partnership between Endeavor and WWE across strategic initiatives including talent representation and media rights. Given our collaborative, trusted relationship and Endeavor's incredible track record of success growing UFC, we believe WWE is optimally positioned for future growth and success as part of TKO. Our focus remains on delivering for our fans across the globe as we take the business to the next level alongside UFC and Endeavor," McMahon stated.

