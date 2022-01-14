WWE Legend Appearing on Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is a loaded one, as the march towards Royal Rumble continues on all fronts. That includes the appearance of a WWE legend, as WWE revealed that Lita will be returning to SmackDown for the first time in nearly 20 years. Lit is hyped to be on the blue brand, as she shared WWE’s announcement and added the caption “#Smackdown, it’s been a long time. See you tonight @WWEonFOX.” Lita is one of the 30 entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble, so it remains to be seen who will undoubtedly try and cut her off or make a name for themselves when she shows up in the ring.

The Universal Champion and SmackDown’s Tribal Chief will also be making a return, as Roman Reigns is set to come face to face with his Royal Rumble opponent Seth Rollins. This was teased at the end of last week’s show, and while Reigns looked a little worried, Rollins was loving it, laughing as SmackDown drew to a close.

These two have had lots of history together as both allies and opponents, but this is a very different scenario for them, and Rollins is hoping to end Roman’s title reign and pick up some gold for himself.

Elsewhere in Rumble world, Sami Zayn will be having a showdown with Jackass star and now Royal Rumble competitor Johnny Knoxville, as Knoxville will appear on Zayn’s SmackDown show InZayn. Also, let’s face it, that title is tremendous, so while I’m not the biggest fan of these talk show segments, I’l give Zayn the benefit of the doubt here.

Aliyah will also make her SmackDown singles match debut tonight, and she will face Natalya. Aliyah has been involved in several team and tag matches, but now she is on her own, so we’ll have to wait and see if this is a one-off or the start of a longer feud with Natalya.

“Universal Champion Roman Reigns steps into the squared circle with his Royal Rumble challenger Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Sami Zayn debuts his own stunt show InZayn, Lita returns to SmackDown, and Aliyah makes her blue brand singles debut against Natalya, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.”

WWE SmackDown airs on FOX at 8 PM EST.

