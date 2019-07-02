Is WWE’s Maria Kanellis Actually Pregnant?

In one of the strangest WWE segments in recent memory, Maria Kanellis and Mike Kanellis appeared on Monday Night Raw this week and challenged Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to a mixed tag match. The two champs accepted, but when Mike tagged in Maria after getting beaten down by Rollins, Maria jumped off the apron to grab a microphone and start yelling at her husband. Lynch approached her, causing Maria to shout that she was pregnant.

Rollins and Lynch backed off, leaving Mike confused by his wife’s statement. She chastised him for not “being man enough” to get her pregnant, then said since Lynch is “The Man” that next time she should be the one to get her pregnant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing came off as rather risque for WWE’s family-friendly product, but it then begged the question — is Kanellis actually pregnant. It turns out that indeed she is (and we can presume that Mike is actually the father).

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer confirmed Maria’s pregnancy on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Maria Kanellis is pregnant, [that’s] legit,” Meltzer said. Now as far as [everything] else … it was something, wasn’t it?”

The couple’s appearance came weeks after the two signed new multi-year deals with the company.

“I don’t know where the angle’s going,” Meltzer added.

Marisa first debuted in the WWE as part of the 2004 Divas Search and wound up staying with the company until 2010. From 2011-15 she worked as a manager in Ring of Honor alongside Mike (Bennett), and the pair got married in October 2014. In April 2018 the two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Fredrica “Freddie” Moon Bennett.

After leaving Ring of Honor the pair had a 14-month run in Impact Wrestling, after which time they made the jump together to WWE on multi-year contracts. The pair briefly appeared on SmackDown Live in the summer of 2017 before being taken off of television, as Maria was pregnant with Freddie while Mike dealt with an addiction to prescription drugs. Mike would make sporadic appearances on Main Event before coming back in full force with Maria on the 205 Live roster in October 2018. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported back in January that the pair were looking for a release from their contracts due to unhappiness with how they were being used, though they denied those reports.