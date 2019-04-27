WWE Money In The Bank: Men’s Match Participants Possibly Revealed

WWE will officially announce which men will compete in next month’s Money In The Bank ladder match on Monday night, but word may have leaked that has revealed the entrants ahead of time.

A graphic has been circulating online, reportedly from Connecticut where the event will be held, that lists Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade and Lars Sullivan as the entrants in the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As previously noted, WWE will be holding a special “Money In The Bank Edition” of their Moment of Bliss segment with Alexa Bliss on Monday night. She is set to officially reveal the men and women that will compete in both matches for the briefcase at the PPV. The winners of each match will have the ability to challenge for a world championship at any point in time they wish.

Money In The Bank takes place on May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut. So far, these are the matches that have officially been announced:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Also rumored following the actions by Kevin Owens on last week’s WWE SmackDown Live is Owens challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!