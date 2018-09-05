WWE Mixed Match Challenge Returning, Teams Revealed

After a successful incarnation last year, WWE has announced the return of the Mixed Match Challenge for a second go-round.

WWE announced on Tuesday that the series will return on September 18th, once again airing on Facebook Watch. The show will again feature random pairings of male and female competitors as they compete in an elimination tournament.

There will be 14 episodes, each clocking in at a half hour which will include an interactive pre-show and two matches.

Interestingly, many of last year’s most popular teams will return. Champions The Miz and Asuka will be back to defend their victory last year. Arguably the most popular team last year, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, will also return, as will Jimmy Uso/Naomi and Rusev/Lana.

The full roster for the series, featuring 10 teams in total, is below.

Monday Night Raw

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal

Kevin Owens and Natalya

Bayley and Finn Bálor

Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks

SmackDown Live

AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair

The Miz and Asuka

R-Truth and Carmella

Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Rusev and Lana

WWE’s Cathy Kelley officially revealed the teams during a WWE Now segment posted on YouTube.

In a comment made to The Wrap, Facebook sounds very pleased to bring WWE’s programming back to their platform.

“We’re excited to partner with WWE to bring back Mixed Match Challenge for a second season and introduce the series to fans in 10 new countries,” said Devi Mahadevia, Facebook North America Live Sports Programming Lead. “This season will build off the success from the first one, with fresh interactive elements designed to bring fans even closer to the action and their favorite Superstars.”