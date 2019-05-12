The Miz’s Dad Reveals His Interference at WrestleMania 35 Wasn’t Planned, Broke a Rib

Back at WrestleMania 35 The Miz and Shane McMahon squared off for the first time in their months-long program in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Early in the bout McMahon, who had turned heel on his former tag partner the month before, dared Miz’s father George Mizanin to step into the ring and try to defend his son. Mizanin wound up getting into the ring and putting up his dukes, only for McMahon to viciously attack him with strikes and enrage Miz. But it turned out that moment was completely made up on the spot.

Mizanin explained on a recent episode of the Jobbing Out podcast that McMahon told him to follow his lead as the match went on, leading to the spot. While it turned out to be a memorable moment, it somewhat backfired when Mizanin wound up with a broken rib.

“It’s amazing what they can do with somebody in the ring at WrestleMania and Shane [McMahon] told me… I wasn’t supposed to get in the ring but he told me, ‘Whatever happens, just follow my lead’ as he was calling me into the ring and I thought, ‘What’s going on? I’m not supposed to get in the ring’, and I got in the ring and that’s where he actually kneed me in the… I broke a rib and I guess I gave him a black eye and I guess Michael had three staples put in his head that day,” Mizanin said.

Elsewhere in the interview Mizanin gave his son somewhat of a backhanded compliment when he talked about his wrestling ability.

“I mean I never really thought he was the greatest wrestler, but lately he’s shining,” he said. “I think he’s really shining. Like I said, I’m very critical of him. He gets mad at me all the time because he asks, ‘Who’s your favorite wrestler?’ The Michael Jordan of wrestling is who?”

He also added he thinks his son is much better in the ring than John Cena and Dolph Ziggler. So it turns out Miz’s dad is proud of him after all.

Miz and McMahon will face each other in a Steel Cage match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19.

