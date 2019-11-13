The Miz, Paige Both Sign New Multi-Year WWE Contracts

Ryan Satin broke the news on WWE Backstage on Tuesday night that both former WWE Champion The Miz and former Divas Champion Paige have signed new multi-year extensions with WWE. Miz has been with the company since the 2004 season of Tough Enough and reportedly signed a new four-year deal last year, while Paige has been with the WWE since she signed a developmental contract for Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011. Miz has been a staple of WWE’s upper midcard in recent years, while Paige has been working in a non-wrestling role since her career-ending neck injury in late 2017, most notably as the general manager of SmackDown.

BREAKING NEWS dropped by @ryansatin on @FS1 #WWEBackstage: I just signed a new multi year deal w/

@wwe,” Miz tweeted shortly after the news dropped. “@wwe has been my home for 15 years & it’ll continue to be for years to come. I promise to work harder than ever to continue to give you MUST SEE TV. IT WILL BE AWESOME!”

Paige, who was in the studio during Satin’s report, joked that Satin was a “stooge” for breaking the news that she had signed a new deal. Aside from being a regular analyst on WWE Backstage, the former champ had recently been featured on SmackDown as the manager for The Kabuki Warriors. However that alliance recently ended when a now-heel Asuka spat green mist in her face.

In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Paige revealed that Paul Heyman was the one who convinced her to take up the role as a manager for the two Japanese stars.

“I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing,” Paige said. “And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she’s an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, ‘I’ll help her, give me the microphone, I’ll talk for her.’ And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, ‘We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a crazy tag team, they’re incredible…. Absolutely, I’ll take it!’”