WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE’s latest pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place on Sunday at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The event’s kickoff show will begin at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube and WWE’s various social media platforms, while the main show will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

As of Wednesday, 11 matches have been booked for the event. The headliners include WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and two Money in the Bank ladder matches for this year’s men’s and women’s Money in the Bank contracts. The wrestlers in those matches include Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ali, Finn Balor, Andrade, Randy Orotn, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Carmella.

All of the competitors in this year’s matches were announced weeks ahead of time, though Zayn managed to earn his way into the match by beating Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Monday Night Raw this week with help from McIntyre and Corbin.

The show will also feature Becky Lynch in two championship matches, defending both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. She’ll defend the Raw title against recent NXT call-up Lacey Evans and the SmackDown title against her long-time rival Charlotte Flair.

Lynch, fresh off her win in the WrestleMania 35 event, told ComicBook.com in a recent interview that she’s looking forward to pulling double duty.

“Not to forget, that I got into the main event of WrestleMania,” Lynch said. “Of course, then I ended up getting taken out and this, that, whatever, suspended, injured and everything else, but I got into the main event of WrestleMania, and so I should have, by wrestling two matches in one night. I wrestled one match and okay, it didn’t go my way, but I came back and was successful in winning the whole Women’s Royal Rumble match and I got my way into WrestleMania. So I think history speaks for itself, and even if it doesn’t go my way in one of these matches, or both of these matches, which I’m not predicting, but I know that I’ll always find my way back. But I don’t need anybody to fight my battles for me. I got that. I got that locked down. The more people get involved, the less I like it.”

