WWE Fans Are Losing It Over Montez Ford Completely Missing a Dive Outside the Ring on WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw featured a six-man tag match between Kevin Owens and The Street Profits against Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and a debuting Austin Theory. Theory was making his debut for Raw as a surprise replacement for Andrade (who is out with a rib injury) and is booked to team with Garza for the Raw tag titles at WrestleMania 36 however. Unfortunately midway through the match there was miscommunication between he and Montez Ford, who dove over the top rope to the outside only to land on the entrance ramp and completely missing Theory.

Fans were shocked by the moment and couldn’t help but laugh. Check out some of the best reactions to the moment in the list below!

But Hey, That’s Just a Theory

Theory isn’t just Austin’s last name, it’s also his mentality on catching dives. https://t.co/YeqsDPB9kh — Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) March 31, 2020

He Makes a Good Point

Don’t scream “WrestleMania” twice in one night and think you’re gonna land on me🚀#dodgedabullet #RAW — Austin Theory (@austintheory1) March 31, 2020

Stand Back

Theory countered that dive with some Social Distancing. https://t.co/aRH57ijVcX — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 31, 2020

Just a Bit

Brutality

Good lord, that Montez Ford bump was absolutely BRUTAL.



Looks as if he was ok, but man that one is going to hurt in the morning!#RAW pic.twitter.com/EKvJOICnfG — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) March 31, 2020

No Sir

Montez Ford to Austin Theory: Weren’t you supposed to catch me?!



Austin Theory: #RAW pic.twitter.com/JnfLN6zUgF — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) March 31, 2020

Not Groovy, Baby

I just saw the Montez Ford bump. Yikes. – K pic.twitter.com/DRBHESc9eZ — Stunt Granny (@Stuntgranny) March 31, 2020

Splat!

Damn😳 Montez Ford went SPLAT on the outside of the ring😳😖😖😖 #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/27u08p6SNO — Hacksaw Jim Nuggets (@MrPeeps7) March 31, 2020

Bah Gawd!