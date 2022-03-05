WWE’s MSG Show Could Reveal Major Brock Lesnar Angle for WrestleMania

Tonight’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden has been a major plot point in several storylines on recent Raw and SmackDowns, and more and more reporters in the space are saying that there could be a key WrestleMania angle during the show. Fightful Select is saying that WWE is being oddly secretive about their plans for the show, and only a few people know everything that’s going down. Lending some credence to this is the fact that WWE will evidently be filming Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship match according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

In the latest newsletter, Meltzer wrote “The plan at this point is to professionally film the Lesnar match, so the idea is that there will be something storyline related coming out of the match.”

If that much attention is being paid to it and they are guarding the result so closely, it would seem we will get some sort of bigger development in Lesnar’s storyline against Roman Reigns. WWE has thus far hidden who Lesnar’s opponent will be in the match tonight, so expect that to play a role in things.

Could Lesnar lose the WWE Championship? As the match has been billed as a Champion vs Champion match, that would be difficult to see happening, but you never know. That was the obvious thought when Lesnar last faced Bobby Lashley but then a storyline angle involving Paul Heyman and Reigns ended up taking the title from Lesnar.

That same type of thing could happen tonight, but we’ll have to wait and see. You can find the full description of tonight’s MSG event below.

WWE rolls through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 5!

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!

Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match-

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

-Tag Team Match-

The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos

-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match-

Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles

RK-Bro

Sasha Banks

And Many More!

*Card is subject to change*

