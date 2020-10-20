Mustafa Ali Confirms He Was SmackDown's Hacker All Along

✖

Retribution kicked off Monday Night Raw this week by losing an eight-man tag match against The Hurt Business, then getting attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. But the night wasn't over for Mustafa Ali and the masked faction, as later in the night Ali cut a promo explaining why he was the leader of the faction, as well as how he had built up to his surprise heel turn weeks ago. Ali explained he was the one behind SmackDown's mysterious hacker from earlier in the year, and that he was stuck at home because WWE "didn't know how to make money off someone with the name Mustafa Ali."

"That mysterious hacker over on #SmackDown ... that was me. And I did it because I want the entire world to know that THIS sick place is infecting everyone with GREED and CORRUPTION!" 😱😱😱 @AliWWE just dropped a bombshell on #WWERaw. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/88ToIKSwsU — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020

He then went on to trace his steps on how he recruited the different members of Retribution, saying that each one had been forgotten or cast aside by the WWE. He was joined in the promo by T-Bar (Dominick Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), Reckoning (Mia Yim) and Slapjack (Shane Thorne).

As a special nod to continuity, the mysterious Twitter account The Message (which was linked to the SmackDown hacker) popped back up to post a photo of the faction.